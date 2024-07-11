On ‘Hot Ones,’ Sabrina Carpenter describes how “Nonsense” taught her a valuable lesson

Sabrina Carpenter made it all the way to the end of Hot Ones, facing the Wings of Death while answering questions about her life and career on the show’s latest episode.

While eating progressively hotter and hotter wings, Sabrina talked about how the success of “Nonsense” — a song she almost left off her album Emails I Can’t Send — taught her a lesson. “It made me want to trust my personal favorites a little bit more,” she told host Sean Evans. “I think when you’re making a record, over time, you want to play it for your best friends, you want to play it for your family. And then you start to get in your head a little bit on everyone’s favorites.”

“I think the lesson I learned with ‘Nonsense’ was that this song was so kindred with my personality, and I started to get in my head on what fits a record versus what fits Sabrina or myself as an artist,” she continued. “That taught me so many lessons moving forward, making the next record. I think now, whatever feels the most honest and connects to me the most I feel like will connect with other people.”

By the end of the conversation, Sabrina was dying of spiciness, but she still managed to create a drawing of herself and Evans to wrap up the episode. Her reward was some ice cream to help cool her mouth off.

Then, giving a final plug for her new album, Sabrina said, “It’s called Short n’ Sweet. Notice I didn’t call it Short n’ Spicy because I like sweet things better. So please go listen and … make sure to check my website — because I don’t know what I just said.”

