‘Once Upon a Deadpool’ Poster Released

Deadpool and Fred Savage ride a reindeer in the poster for the PG-13 Once Upon A Deadpool.

The toned-down Deadpool release will feature our superhero narrating his story to Savage.

Once Upon a Deadpool will be out on December 12th and only be in theaters for 12 days. $1 from every ticket sold will go to the F Cancer Foundation.

Will you check out the cleaner Deadpool? Have you ever seen a movie made better after it was edited for TV?