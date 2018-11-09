‘Once Upon a Deadpool’ Poster Released
By Sarah Peters
|
Nov 9, 2018 @ 12:09 PM

Deadpool and Fred Savage ride a reindeer in the poster for the PG-13 Once Upon A Deadpool.
The toned-down Deadpool release will feature our superhero narrating his story to Savage.
Once Upon a Deadpool will be out on December 12th and only be in theaters for 12 days. $1 from every ticket sold will go to the F Cancer Foundation.
Will you check out the cleaner Deadpool? Have you ever seen a movie made better after it was edited for TV?

