      Weather Alert

One Holiday Classic Is Missing This Season And People Are Big Mad

Dec 9, 2019 @ 9:04am

The 1992 puppet-lead update of a Christmas staple is missing in action this year.

TAGS
christmas carol Holidays movie muppets
Popular Posts
Submit Your Community Event
Become a Mix 94.1 Intern!
Mix 94.1 on Alexa!
Win $1000 Hartville Hardware Gift Card with SourceBook 2019!
Alpha Cares