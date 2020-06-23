One of Two At Large Suspects Connected to Na’Kia Crawford Murder Turns Himself in
AKRON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Akron Police Department tells WHBC News that one of the two at large suspects wanted in connection with the shooting death of 18 year old Na’Kia Crawford has turned himself in.
Jaion Bivins, 18, accompanied by his attorney, surrendered to detectives around 12:15 AM this morning.
Bivins was wanted on tampering and obstruction charges in connection to the homicide of Crawford, a recent graduate of Akron North High School. Police say he was issued a Summons to appear in court and was released.
The fatal shooting incident occurred on June 14th at 1:25 PM in the area of E. North St and N. Howard St.
Adarus Black, 17, remains at large, wanted on a murder charge. Yesterday, the US Marshall’s Service announced additional reward money leading to Black’s arrest.