One Person Still Unaccounted for in Early Morning Bethlehem House Fire

Feb 24, 2021 @ 11:15am

BETHLEHEM TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – One person remains unaccounted for in a devastating fire scene in Bethlehem Township Wednesday morning.

The Erie Valley Fire District says firefighters are combing through burnt debris for any sign of human remains.

Two people did escape the house fire on Erie Avenue S near Johnsford Road in the Beach City area.

Erie Valley Fire Chief Rick Annen tells WHBC News the house sits some 1300 feet off the road and up a hill, making it difficult to fight the fire.

Eight departments responded to the fire scene.

The coroner and State Fire Marshal are also at the scene.

