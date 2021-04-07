      Weather Alert

Online Spending Went Up $900 Billion Last Year

Apr 7, 2021 @ 2:30pm
online shopping

The pandemic lockdown led to a surge in online shopping last year – a surge that was even greater than expected. Online spending went up by more than $900 billion last year, according to data from Mastercard.   In fact, nearly 20% of all spending – $1 out of ever $5 – was spent online.

And don’t expect people to return to brick-and-mortar shopping once the pandemic ends – researchers predict that 80 percent of that online spending boom will be permanent.

How much more online shopping did you do last year vs. previous years?

