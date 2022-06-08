Only Central Committee Races for Stark Voters to Vote on Come August

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The long-awaited Second Primary Election promises to be a very slow day at the polls.
The only candidate races Stark County voters have a choice in is for State Central Committee, according to the Stark County Board of Elections.
There’s no opposition in the two Senate districts that include Stark County.
The same goes for the four House districts.
In fact, barring appearances by Independent candidates, Senators Kirk Schuring and Al Landis and Representatives Reggie Stotzfus and Brett Hillyer have, in effect, already been re-elected.
They have no competition in November either.
Independent candidates have until August 1 to file.
Here are how cities and townships are represented with the new district maps being used for the August Primary and in effect next year:
OHIO HOUSE SEATS:
City of Canton: 49th House district
City of Massillon: 50th House district
City of Alliance:
City of North Canton: 48th House district
City of Canal Fulton: 50th House district
City of Louisville: 48th House district
Village of Navarre: 51st House district
Village of Meyers Lake: 50th House district
Jackson Twp: Mostly 49th House district, partially 50th House district
Perry Twp: Mostly 50th House district, partially 49th House district
Lake Twp (includes Hartville): 48th House district
Canton Twp: Mostly 50th district, partially 49th House district.
Plain Twp: Mostly 48th House district, partially 49th House district
Osnaburg Twp: Mostly 50th House district, partially 49th House district
Lawrence Twp: 50th House district
Paris Two: 50th House district
Sandy Twp: 50th House district
Tuscarawas Twp: 50th House district and 51st House district
Washington Twp: Mostly 50th district, partially 48th district
Lexington Twp: 48th House district
Marlboro Twp: 48th House district
Nimishillen Twp: 48th House district
Bethlehem Twp: 51st House district
Sugar Creek Twp: 51st House district
Pike Twp: 51st House district
OHIO SENATE SEATS:
Residents of 48th, 49th, 50th House districts: 29th Senate district
Residents of 51st House district: 31st Senate district
Here’s a handy Secretary of State’s Office tool to identify you districts.