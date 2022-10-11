Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Only Hours to Register to Vote in General Election in Ohio

October 11, 2022 5:57AM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Tuesday is the final day to register to vote in the November Election here in Ohio.

If you have never registered or haven’t voted in recent years, you should take action at the Secretary of State’s website or at your county Board of Elections office until 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

The Stark board office is at Route 62 and Regent Avenue NE in Canton.

Early voting starts Wednesday.

