“Only Murders In The Building” Will Be Back For Season 4

October 4, 2023 1:01PM EDT
Just as the season three finale of “Only Murders In The Building” was released on Hulu, now comes news it’s been picked up for a season 4!

In other Selena news, rumors of a feud between  Gomez and Dua Lipa started swirling when fans noticed she unfollowed Lipa on Instagram earlier this summer. But she’s setting the record straight that it was “just a mistake.” And no, there is no feud with Miley Cyrus either!

Gomez also got emotional hearing from fans who tell her that her documentary about Selena’s mental health journey saved their live.

 

