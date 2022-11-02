Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Oprah Reveals Her “Favorite Things” For 2022

November 2, 2022 8:17AM EDT
Oprah Winfrey started this tradition way back when she had her daytime talk show, and she’s continued on with selecting gift ideas in a variety of price ranges every year. This year, she’s got 104 items, all broken down in categories, and all available on Amazon.

Everything from leggings and gloves, to a $295 jumpsuit, to a $900 espresso machine. If you are looking for the most affordable gifts, here are some under $50:

GET THE COMPLETE LIST HERE

