Oprah Rolls Out Her “Favorite Things” List For 2021
This is the 25th anniversary of Oprah’s Favorite Things and it’s the longest list to date.
Making the cut this year are handpicked gifts (110 to be exact) all available on Amazon.
“After this past year, I think we all deserve some surprises and delights for the holiday season,” Oprah wrote in her magazine. “That’s why we worked hard to find these truly incredible items. Extra important to us this year? Celebrating small businesses, women-owned brands, and items created by people of color. You’re bound to find something for everyone on your list. Just don’t forget to treat yourself!”
Check out the full list here.