Optimism for Ohio Tourism, as 2021 Returns to Pre-Pandemic Figures

May 14, 2022 @ 6:46am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There are just two weeks until Memorial Day weekend.

It has the state’s Travel and Tourism folks geared up for a big summer, with more than just destinations like the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Hartville.

There are also events like Enshrinement Week and more.

Tourism last year returned to near pre-pandemic levels, with 201 million visits to the state.

They have a simpler and easier to remember website: ohio.org.

