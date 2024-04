Source: YouTube

One Powerball ticket sold in Oregon matched all numbers for the $1.326 billion jackpot. The winning numbers were 22, 27, 44, 52, 69, and Powerball 9. Delayed by pre-draw procedures, the jackpot has a cash value of $621 million.

Now just because you didn’t win the big jackpot, check your ticket because there were 4.5 million winners. Seven tickets won $1 million by matching all five white balls.