Oreo Cookies, Ritz Crackers, And Sour Patch Kids Will Cost More Next Year, CEO Says
Three popular snacks will be serving up steeper prices next year.
Oreo cookies, Ritz crackers, and Sour Patch Kids will soon be more expensive, according to Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put.
He told CNBC, “We, at the moment, are looking at starting off 2022 with a 7% price increase in the U.S.”
Van de Put said worldwide supply chain issues are to blame.
Keeping retailers well-stocked with products has been difficult, he added, noting that on-shelf inventory is “nowhere near where we would like it to be.”
What snack or treat are you not willing to go without — no matter how high the price goes?