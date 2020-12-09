      Weather Alert

Oreo Truffles

Dec 9, 2020 @ 10:00am

Growing up, these oreo truffles were a staple holiday treat for my family.  When I made these for this video I didn’t realize that I had never made them for my own family.  My husband tried one and with his mouth full of truffle he said ‘WHY HAVE YOU NEVER MADE THESE FOR US BEFORE?!’.  I guess they will be a staple for us going forward. 🙂

These are so easy and taste amazing.

What you need:

1 package of Oreos

1 8 oz block of cream cheese

Melting chocolate

Sprinkles

What you do:

Crush cookies in a food processor.  (You can put them in a Ziploc bag and use a mallet if you don’t have a food processor).

Add softened cream cheese to the food processor and combine with cookies.

Scoop into small balls and put on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet.

Place in freezer for 15 minutes

Melt chocolate whichever way you prefer (on the cooktop or in the microwave).

Drop each oreo ball into the chocolate and decorate with sprinkles or chocolate!

Store in refrigerator.

 

 

