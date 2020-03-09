Organizers of Arnold Sports Festival Donate Food Meant for Spectators to Tornado Victims in Nashville
The annual Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus was closed to general public over fears of the coronavirus. And since it happened at the last minute there was a lot of extra food but no one to eat it. Organizers of the festival came up with a great way to use the food.
Over the weekend a refrigerated truck was filled and then was sent to Nashville. The food will be used for the victims of the tornado that devastated the area. Not only food but lots of bottled water was sent, too!