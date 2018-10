This guy was such a big part of my childhood! Caroll Spinney, the original Big Bird puppeteer, and also the puppeteer for Oscar the Grouch, is turning in his muppets. Since 1969, he has played both of the lovable muppets. Now, 50 years later, he has announced he is retiring.

The roles will be passed onto new performers. Congratulations on bringing joy to millions of children for so many years. Enjoy retirement!

Source: NYTimes.com