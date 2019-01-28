Original RENT Cast Performs with Fox Live Cast on “Seasons of Love” By Sarah | Jan 28, 2019 @ 7:33 AM In case you missed the live performance of RENT last night, we’ve got one of the most talked about moments for you! The Original RENT cast joined the members of the Live cast to perform “Seasons of Love.” castfoxliverent SHARE RELATED CONTENT “Rent” Could Be Fox’s Last Broadway Musical Marvel May Move Forward With R-Rated Black Widow Movie No More Scraping Ice from Windshield with this Hack This Episode of ‘The Office’ Saved a Woman’s Life “Resident Evil” TV Series in the Works Pepsi Introduces First Nitrogen Infused Soda