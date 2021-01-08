Orrville Police Shoot Suspected Killer of Young City Woman
ORRVILLE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Cleveland-area man who had to be shot by police is charged with aggravated murder for killing an Orrville woman Wednesday.
33-year-old Kenneth Crenshaw was treated at the hospital then taken to the Wayne County Jail.
25-year-old Jadea Jarvis was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Those incidents took place outside her home on Chateau Circle.
Orrville police say Crenshaw was standing over the victim with a gun when he was shot.
He’s the former boyfriend of the victim.