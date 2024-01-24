Oscar Nominations Are Out With Surprise ‘Barbie’ Snubs

The Oscar nominations came out today. One of the most notable parts of the announcement of the nominees are the snubs such as Barbie director Greta Gerwig and actor Margot Robbie. It’s Ken’s moment to shine, though, as Ryan Gosling is up in the Best Supporting Actor category and his song, “I’m Just Ken” is in the Best Original Song category! He had opinions about his ladies getting left out…

However, The Hollywood Reporter notes, “Among those setting records with their noms were Lily Gladstone, who is the first Native American acting nominee, and Martin Scorsese, who is now the most nominated living movie director.”

On the music side, Gosling is going against Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” also from the Barbie movie. Dianne Warren’s song “The Fire Inside” from the Cheetos movie Flamin’ Hot landed a nod, along with Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson’s “It Never Went Away” from American Symphony, and Scott George’s “Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from Killers Of The Flower Moon. It’s still unclear which songs will be performed during the March 10th ceremony.

