Oscar Nominations for 2019

The nominations for the 2019 Academy Awards were announced on Tuesday morning.
The Favourite and Roma tied for the most nominations with 10 each. Both movies are up for Best Picture.
A Star Is Born was honored with 8 nominations. As well as Best Picture, Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga received Best Actor and Best Actress nods.
The rest of the films up for Best Picture are Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman, Bohemian Rhapsody, Green Book and Vice. The Academy Awards will take place on February 24th.
Check out the List!
Best Picture:
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
Green Book
The Favourite
Roma
Vice
A Star is Born
Best Actress:
Yalitza Aparicio- Roma
Glenn Close- The Wife
Olivia Colman- The Favourite
Lady Gaga- A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy- Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Best Actor:
Christian Bale-Vice
Bradley Cooper- A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe- At Eternity’s Gate
Rami Malek- Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen- Green Book
Best Supporting Actress:
Amy Adams- Vice
Marina De Tavira- Roma
Regina King- If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone- The Favourite
Rachel Weisz- The Favourite
Best Supporting Actor:
Mahershala Ali- Green Book
Adam Driver- BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott- A Star is Born
Richard E. Grant- Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell- Vice
Best Director:
Bradley Cooper- A Star Is Born
Alfonso Cuaron- Roma
Spike Lee- BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay- Vice
Yorgos Lanthimos-The Favourite
Pawel Pawlikowski- Cold War
Best Animated Film:
The Incredibles 2
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet