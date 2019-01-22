Oscar Nominations for 2019

The nominations for the 2019 Academy Awards were announced on Tuesday morning.

The Favourite and Roma tied for the most nominations with 10 each. Both movies are up for Best Picture.

A Star Is Born was honored with 8 nominations. As well as Best Picture, Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga received Best Actor and Best Actress nods.

The rest of the films up for Best Picture are Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman, Bohemian Rhapsody, Green Book and Vice. The Academy Awards will take place on February 24th.

Check out the List!

Best Picture:

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

Green Book

The Favourite

Roma

Vice

A Star is Born

Best Actress:

Yalitza Aparicio- Roma

Glenn Close- The Wife

Olivia Colman- The Favourite

Lady Gaga- A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy- Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Best Actor:

Christian Bale-Vice

Bradley Cooper- A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe- At Eternity’s Gate

Rami Malek- Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen- Green Book

Best Supporting Actress:

Amy Adams- Vice

Marina De Tavira- Roma

Regina King- If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone- The Favourite

Rachel Weisz- The Favourite

Best Supporting Actor:

Mahershala Ali- Green Book

Adam Driver- BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott- A Star is Born

Richard E. Grant- Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell- Vice

Best Director:

Bradley Cooper- A Star Is Born

Alfonso Cuaron- Roma

Spike Lee- BlacKkKlansman

Adam McKay- Vice

Yorgos Lanthimos-The Favourite

Pawel Pawlikowski- Cold War

Best Animated Film:

The Incredibles 2

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet