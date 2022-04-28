Oscar Winning Actors Found to Live Longer Than Those Who Are Unrewarded
Turns out, there is more than just clout to winning an Academy Award.
A team of researchers found that those who win a much-coveted Oscar tend to live a few years longer than those who do not win.
They used data for over 2 thousand actors and actresses from 1929 to 2020 for their research, which showed evidence that having an Oscar could have an effect on a lifespan.
The research team found that the average age of an Academy Award winner was 77.1 years, while those who were nominated but did not win lived to an average of 73.7 years.
Why do you think Oscar winners live longer lives? Who deserves an Oscar but has not won?