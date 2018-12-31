OSHP: Alcohol Suspected in Fatal Crash

(WHBC) – Authorities believe alcohol was a factor in an Akron crash that killed two people.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Aiysha M. Williams, 26, of Akron, was eastbound on Lindsay Avenue at around 2:30 Sunday morning when she sped through the intersection of Virginia Avenue, failing to stop for the stop sign.

Investigators say she crashed into the side of a car that was northbound on Virginia Avenue, and the impact sent both cars off the roadway where they came to rest in the yard of a nearby residence.

The highway patrol says two people in the car that was struck; the driver, Nicholas Bobo Jr., 34, and a passenger, Arielle Davis, 28, were ejected.

Bobo died at the scene and Davis at Akron City Hospital, according to authorities.

Williams suffered non life-threatening injuries in the crash.

Investigators say seat belts were not being used at the time of the crash, and alcohol is suspected.

The crash remains under investigation.