OSHP: Buckling Up Saves Lives

(WHBC) – A simple ‘click’ could save your life.

That’s why the Ohio State Highway Patrol is once again conducting its Click It or Ticket campaign.

It begins on Monday, May 13th and runs until Sunday, June 2nd.

The highway patrol says to expect to see troopers on Ohio roads encouraging drivers to wear their seat belts.

In 2018, Ohio’s seat belt usage saw a small increase, up to around 85 percent, but that’s still much lower than the national rate of nearly 90 percent.

“There is no disputing that buckling up saves lives,” said Lieutenant Leo Shirkey, Canton Post commander.

“We want everyone on the road to get home safe, that’s why it’s important to buckle up every trip, every time.”

Over the last two years in Ohio, 1,326 motor vehicle occupants were killed in crashes where a safety belt was available but not in use, and another 6,021 were seriously injured.