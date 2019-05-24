OSHP: Drive Sober, Belted Over Memorial Day Weekend

(WHBC) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol will be increasing patrol efforts over the Memorial Day weekend.
The Canton Post says its troopers will be highly visible on Stark County roadways, watching for impaired drivers and encouraging everyone to wear their seat belts.
The patrol’s Click It or Ticket campaign began May 13th and goes through June 2nd.
Last year in Ohio, 18 people were killed 17 fatal crashes over the Memorial Day weekend.
Of those fatalities, seven were OVI-related and seven were unbelted.
Troopers are reminding everyone to drive sober.
Statewide, the patrol made 789 OVI arrests during Memorial Day weekend last year.
“Everyone has the responsibly to do their part when behind the wheel to ensure Ohio’s roadways are safe for everyone to travel”, said Lieutenant Leo T. Shirkey, of the Canton Post.
He says eight lives have been lost in fatal traffic crashes in Stark County so far this year.
You can help contribute to a safer Ohio by calling #677 to report dangerous/impaired driving or drug activity.