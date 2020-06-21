OSP: Alliance Man Killed in One-Vehicle Atwater Crash
ATWATER TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An Alliance man was killed in a fiery, one-vehicle crash in Atwater Township in Portage County early Saturday.
The Ravenna post of the State Highway Patrol says 33-year-old Joshua Deck was driving along Route 183 just north of the Stark County line when he went off the road and hit a utility pole.
A passerby and trooper pulled Deck from the fiery wreckage and tried to revive him, but he was dead at the scene.