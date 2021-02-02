      Weather Alert

OSP: Ambulance Employees Need Hospital Treatment After Canton Twp. Crash

Feb 2, 2021 @ 3:02pm

CANTON TWP., Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – An ambulance driver and his co-worker needed treatment of their own after being involved in a distracted driving crash in the Waco area of Canton Township on Tuesday.

The State Highway Patrol says a Carrollton man drove his pickup truck left of center on Route 43, crashing into the Emergency Medical Transport ambulance.

The driver had apparently dropped his cell phone on the floor of the pickup and reached down to get it.

All three people involved were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries

Popular Posts
Enter For A Chance To Win The Best Date Ever...Free Food, Free Streaming And A Brand New TV!
DHS Issues National Terrorism Advisory
Why You Should Update Your iPhone Right Now
Actor Keanu Reeves
Keanu Reeves Gave $75M to ‘Matrix’ Crew
Dustin Diamond, "Saved by the Bell" Star, Dies At 44 Of Lung Cancer