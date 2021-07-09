OSP Comments on Recent Rash of ‘Overcorrection’ Crashes
JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Many of the recent fatal accidents in Stark County like the one in Perry Township on Wednesday are “overcorrection” crashes.
Drivers go off one side of the road, then steer too hard the other way.
The State Patrol’s Canton post says it may be distracted driving, but impairment and inexperience also play a role.
Post Commander Lt Leo Shirkey says that’s why it’s so important to make attention to the upcoming roadway the most important task behind the wheel.
Troopers will cite alcohol and/or drug use with accident investigations, but not distracted driving.