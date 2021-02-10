      Weather Alert

OSP: Impaired Driver Blows Through Road Closed Signs, Slams Into ODOT Vehicle, Injuries Minor

Feb 10, 2021 @ 5:49am

MARLBORO TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The State Highway Patrol says an ODOT employee and and an impaired driver suffered minor injuries when the driver blew through a “road closed” sign on Route 619 in Marlboro Township, striking the transportation department vehicle which had its emergency lights on.

39-year-old Craig Wells of North Olmstead faces several charges including felony OVI.

The road was closed east of Route 44 with wires and a pole down on the highway.

