OSP: Impaired Driver Blows Through Road Closed Signs, Slams Into ODOT Vehicle, Injuries Minor
MARLBORO TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The State Highway Patrol says an ODOT employee and and an impaired driver suffered minor injuries when the driver blew through a “road closed” sign on Route 619 in Marlboro Township, striking the transportation department vehicle which had its emergency lights on.
39-year-old Craig Wells of North Olmstead faces several charges including felony OVI.
The road was closed east of Route 44 with wires and a pole down on the highway.