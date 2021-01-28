OSP: Impaired Nimishillen Man Faces Charges After Blowing Through Construction Barriers, Hitting CPD Cruiser
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 32-year-old Nimishillen Township man faces a list of charges after slamming into a Canton police cruiser parked in a closed portion of I-77 in the city Tuesday night, sending both the officer and driver to the hospital for treatment.
The State Highway Patrol says Nicholas Cunningham was under the influence of alcohol and possibly drugs when he rammed through construction barricades on Northbound 77 at Cleveland Avenue, hitting the back of the cruiser.
The roadway was temporarily closed for overnight construction.