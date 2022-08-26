Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

OSP Investigates Hit Skip Injury Accident Involving Car, Motorcycle

August 26, 2022 8:28AM EDT
Perry Twp., Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton woman suffered serious injuries in a hit skip car-motorcycle crash in Perry Township Thursday afternoon.

41-year-old Janell Brookes was a passenger on the bike that struck the back end of a car that had pulled out of the Aldi parking lot on Perry Drive north of West Tusc.

The motorcycle operator 44-year-old Brian Lambes was also injured.

The state patrol says the sedan could possibly be a dark colored or black Chevy Impala with damage to the rear bumper and tail lights.

