OSP Investigating, After Two Massillon Women Killed in Three-Vehicle Perry Crash

Sep 27, 2021 @ 6:46am

PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The State Highway Patrol continues investigating a three-vehicle crash on Friday that killed two women with Massillon addresses.

Troopers say 68-year-old Karen Kanney rammed an SUV from behind at the intersection of Jackson Avenue and Hankins Street NW in Perry Township.

She and her 95-year-old mother June Kanney were both killed.

The SUV then hit a third vehicle.

A 22-year-old woman and her 5-year-old daughter in the SUV were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

The victims represent the 30th and 31st traffic fatalities for the year in Stark County.

