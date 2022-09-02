Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

OSP: Labor Day Traffic Fatality Count Underway Through Monday Night

September 2, 2022 4:51AM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The State Highway Patrol has begun counting Labor Day traffic fatalities as of midnight Friday morning.

They hope not to reach the 17 deaths recorded across the state last Labor Day weekend.

With 9 of the 17 fatalities last year involving alcohol or drugs, new Patrol Superintendent Charles Jones says “plan ahead and designate a sober driver”.

Governor DeWine says in part “we want all Ohioans… to make it home safe”.

The count goes until midnight Monday night.

