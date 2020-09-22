      Weather Alert

OSP: Man With Canton Address Killed in Perry Crash

Sep 22, 2020 @ 7:48am

PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man was killed in an accident along Whipple Avenue NW near 7th Street in Perry Township Monday afternoon.

65-year-old Johnnie Daniels was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Canton post of the State Highway Patrol says two other victims from the crash were taken to the hospital.

Their conditions are not known.

Troopers say the vehicle Daniels was driving went left of center, hitting the other car head-on.

It’s not known if he may have suffered a medical issue.

Popular Posts
Submit Your Community Event
Become a Mix 94.1 Intern!
Win A $1,000 Hartville Hardware Gift Card With SourceBook 2020!
Sarah Quinn's Furry Friends Encourages Adoptions and Supporting Local Shelters During Social Distancing
Terms Of Use