OSP, SCSO With An Assist, Helping Perry PD Address Traffic Fatalities

September 1, 2022 5:57AM EDT
PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The State Highway Patrol is taking the issue of higher traffic fatality numbers to street level.

Troopers have joined Perry Township police and deputies from the sheriff’s office in an initiative on the streets of the township.

They’ll be bringing awareness about speeding, impaired driving and more.

The patrol says 14 people have been killed on Perry roads since 2019.

And 38-percent of those accidents involved impairment.

The initiative continues until October 8th.

