COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s a count you don’t want to be included in.

It’s the state patrol’s tally of the number of people killed on the state’s highways over Thanksgiving began at midnight and continues through Sunday night.

The patrol recommends not using phone, even hands-free, so that you can keep all your attention on the road.

17 people were killed in 14 fatal accidents last Thanksgiving weekend.