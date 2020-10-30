OSP Tips for Trick or Treat Safety
JACKSON TWP, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The State Highway Patrol has a few safety tips for Halloween, what with Trick or Treaters out and about.
They say drivers should be aware that the kids are out, especially at night.
Take it slow and watch for them.
Pedestrians and motorists can follow these tips to increase pedestrian safety:
- Walk on sidewalks whenever they are available. When no sidewalk is available, walk facing traffic as far away from the edge of the roadway as possible.
- Stay alert at all times, motorists and pedestrians should be prepared in case a hazardous situation arises.
Don’t be distracted by electronic devices that take your eyes and ears off the road.
- Pedestrians should wear bright or reflective clothing and costumes and carry flashlights on the side closest to traffic.
- Pedestrians should cross where motorists expect them to, follow pedestrian signs and signals, and never assume a driver can see you.
- Motorists are required to yield to pedestrians in a marked crosswalk and in unmarked crosswalks at intersections.
- Motorists can use bright headlights when legally able to illuminate the roadway and possibly spot a pedestrian walking near the roadway.
- Motorists should slow down and drive cautiously in residential areas.
As for Trick or Treaters: take a flashlight or glow stick with you so vehicles can see you.
Wear reflective costumes.
Also, those costumes should also not be so long that they present a tripping hazard.