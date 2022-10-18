OSP: Two Dead in Plane Crash in City of Marietta

MARIETTA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Tragedy, that could have been even worse in the city of Marietta on Tuesday.

An airplane crashed into a car dealership just before sunrise, killing both men aboard the plane.

The plane smashed into a couple of cars and damaged a building at the dealership, but no one on the ground was hurt.

The men were from Parkersburg, West Virginia and Orient, Ohio.

Witnesses say the small Beechcraft King crashed nose first.

The flight originated from John Glenn International in Columbus.