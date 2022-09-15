OSP Working With Teens for Safer Highways

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The State Highway Patrol is using the month of September to talk to as many teenage drivers as they can, stressing the importance of driving safely.

Commander of the Canton post of the State Highway Patrol Lt. Leo Shirkey Troopers says they are even visiting school buildings, hoping to remind younger people that they are still “newbies” when it comes to driving.

67-percent of teen-involved crashes in Ohio between 2020 and 2021 had the teenage driver at least partially at fault.

And 406 of the 2000-plus Ohio traffic fatalities between 2020 and 2021 had a teen driver at fault.