OSU Abuse Victims Want More Information Released

(ONN) – Lawyers representing many of the men who say they were sexually abused by former Ohio State team doctor Richard Strauss are demanding more information.
They are calling on the university to release the names of coaches and others who allegedly knew about the sexual abuse and didn’t act.
177 former students have accused Strauss of abuse.
Strauss served as a doctor at OSU from 1978 through 1998.
He took his own life in 2005.
Governor Mike DeWine recently called for reforms in the wake of the report that revealed the extent of the abuse.