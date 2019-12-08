      Weather Alert

OSU Comes Back To Win Big Ten Title

Dec 8, 2019 @ 2:10am

Ohio State had to rally from 14-0 down in the second quarter, and a 21-7 deficit in the third quarter to defeat Wisconsin 34-21 to win it’s third straight Big Ten Title.

Quarterback Justin Fields, playing on an injured knee, still threw for 299 yards and 3 touchdowns to take home game MVP honors.

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields looks for a receiver during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Running back J.K. Dobbins rushed for 172 yards on 33 carries and 1 score.

Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins celebrates after the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Indianapolis. Ohio State won 34-21. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Wide receiver K.J. Hill caught 7 passes for 83 yards and 2 scores. With those 7 grabs, Hill became Ohio State’s all-time leader in receptions with 195 passing David Boston’s 191.

Ohio State wide receiver K.J. Hill (14) celebrates a touchdown during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Head coach Ryan Day improved to 16-0, the second best start to a coaching career at Ohio State behind only Urban Meyer’s 24-0 start.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day holds the trophy following the team’s 34-21 win over Wisconsin in the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, early Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

The Big Ten Title was the schools 38th all-time.

Ohio State has qualified for the College Football Playoff and will find out later today if they will be ranked #1, #2, #3 or #4. Pryor to Saturday’s game in Indianapolis, the Buckeyes were ranked as the #1 team in the country.

