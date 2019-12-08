OSU Comes Back To Win Big Ten Title

Ohio State had to rally from 14-0 down in the second quarter, and a 21-7 deficit in the third quarter to defeat Wisconsin 34-21 to win it’s third straight Big Ten Title.
Quarterback Justin Fields, playing on an injured knee, still threw for 299 yards and 3 touchdowns to take home game MVP honors.
Running back J.K. Dobbins rushed for 172 yards on 33 carries and 1 score.
Wide receiver K.J. Hill caught 7 passes for 83 yards and 2 scores. With those 7 grabs, Hill became Ohio State’s all-time leader in receptions with 195 passing David Boston’s 191.
Head coach Ryan Day improved to 16-0, the second best start to a coaching career at Ohio State behind only Urban Meyer’s 24-0 start.
The Big Ten Title was the schools 38th all-time.
Ohio State has qualified for the College Football Playoff and will find out later today if they will be ranked #1, #2, #3 or #4. Pryor to Saturday’s game in Indianapolis, the Buckeyes were ranked as the #1 team in the country.