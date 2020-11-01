OSU Has Fields Day In Win At Penn St
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields was nearly flawless again as the junior torched the Nittany Lions defense in the Buckeyes 38-25 road win at Penn State.
After going 20 for 21 last week for 276 yards and 2 scores in the 52-17 win over Nebraska, Fields went into Happy Valley and completed 28 of 34 for 318 yards and 4 td’s.
Fields wasn’t the only standout on offense for OSU as wide receiver Chris Olave caught 7 passes for 120 yards and 2 scores, while fellow wide out Garrett Wilson grabbed 11 tosses from Fields for 111 yards and also ran for 62 yards on an end around on the game’s very first play.
Running back Master Teague eclipsed the 100 yard mark, rushing for 110 yards and 1 touchdown.
Defensively the Buckeyes were led by Tommy Togiai with 3 sacks and Marcus Hooker, who registered 6 tackles and an interception.
Next up for the (2-0) Buckeyes, a 7:30pm home game against Rutgers on Saturday.