OSU Left Out Of Playoff

For the second consecutive year Urban Meyer and the Ohio State Buckeyes won the Big Ten Conference Championship and for the second consecutive year they were not selected as one of the four teams to play in the College Football Playoffs.

So the (12-1) Buckeyes are headed to the Rose Bowl to play Washington on January 1st at 5pm eastern time.

The College Football Playoff committee bypassed OSU again, this time in favor of Oklahoma.

Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame and Oklahoma make up the four team Playoff bracket with Bama playing the Sooners and the Tigers meeting the Fighting Irish.