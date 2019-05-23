OSU Police Officer Awarded Medal Of Valor

(ONN) – The officer who stopped a terrorist attack on the Ohio State University campus in 2016 was honored at the White House.
President Trump awarded OSU police officer Alan Horujko the Medal of Valor.
“Thanks to Alan’s swift action not a single innocent person that day died,” said President Trump.
Horujko saved lives when he shot and killed a man who drove his car into a group of pedestrians on campus and went after them with a butcher’s knife.
Horujko said that he was just at the right place at the right time.