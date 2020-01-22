OSU Study: Depressed Facebook Users Get No Help

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A new Ohio State study indicates Facebook may not be the place to tell people you’re depressed.
The research involving about 30 students showed that those who posted about their depression had NO ONE reach out to them or tell them to seek professional help.
Some did send supporting messages.
The researchers urge those on the receiving end of those messages to help out their ”friends”.
https://news.osu.edu/when-college-students-post-about-depression-on-facebook/