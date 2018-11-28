OSU’S HASKINS WINS BIG TEN AWARDS
By WHBC
|
Nov 28, 2018

Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins has won the Big Ten’s Player of the Year award and the Quarterback of the Year award.

Haskins to this point in the season has thrown for 4,081 yards and 42 touchdowns, both new Big Ten single season records and Ohio State records.

The Buckeyes signal caller also set a Big Ten record, winning Player of the Week honors 6 times.

Haskins continues his season Saturday night in Indianapolis as the Buckeyes play Northwestern for the Big Ten Championship. You can hear the contest on 1480 WHBC with pregame action starting at  6:30pm.

