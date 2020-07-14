Over 1,000 Ohioans Currently Hospitalized From COVID-19
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Data from the Ohio Department of Health’s latest report on COVID-19 shows over 1,000 Ohioans are currently hospitalized throughout the state due to the virus.
The data displayed on the state’s website only goes back to 14 days prior to the current day. The Ohio Department of Health was unable to confirm the last time the state had over 1,000 COVID-19 related hospitalizations.
At the start of July, ODH data says 720 patients were in Ohio hospitals because of the coronavius. In just two weeks that number has increased by nearly 300, with Tuesday’s current confirmed total at 1,019. The current hospitalization mark notes only confirmed hospitalizations, meaning many more patients could also be sick with the virus in state medical centers.
Tuesday’s report also shows 1,142 new cases, making it seven straight days with at least 1,000+ newly reported cases in the Buckeye State. Ohio’s cumulative case count is approaching 68,000, with current data showing the overall total to be 67,995.
The state’s seven day moving average positive test rate is at 6.3%, which is in a similar ballpark of where it has been over the past few months. More than 46,000 Ohioans have now recovered from COVID-19.
While hospitalizations and cases continue to rise deaths remain low in Ohio. The state’s three week average of daily deaths is down to just 16. Ohio’s five newly reported fatalities from Tuesday’s report lift the state’s death toll to 3,069.
Locally, Stark County had just six newly reported cases and two new hospitalizations. ODH data does not show how many people are currently hospitalized in the county due to the virus. Overall, Stark County has now had 1,252 cases and 116 fatalities. An estimated 896 people in Stark County have recovered from the virus.