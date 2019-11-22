      Weather Alert

Over $10,000 worth of Media Equipment Stolen from Mount Union

Nov 22, 2019 @ 4:31pm

ALLIANCE (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Students at the University of Mount Union are without some of the school’s top multi media equipment after a break in took place at the University’s media center.

As first reported by umudynamo.com, Alliance Police and Mount Union campus security are investigating the theft of more than $10,000 of camera equipment from the communication department and Raider Student media.

Dr. Leni Cooper, who is a professor and co-adviser to Raider Student Media at the University of Mount Union says the thieves seemed to know exactly what they were looking for.

The investigation is ongoing.

Popular Posts
Submit Your Community Event
Become a Mix 94.1 Intern!
Mix 94.1 on Alexa!
Alpha Cares
Win $1000 Hartville Hardware Gift Card with SourceBook 2019!