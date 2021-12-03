Owner Of NBA’s Dallas Mavericks Buys A Town
Sounds like Mark Cuban is taking after Schitt’s Creek.
The billionaire owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks has bought an entire 77-acre town in Texas, according to The Dallas Morning News.
The town is named Mustang located in Navarro County, about 55 miles south of Dallas.
Cuban reportedly bought it because a friend needed to sell it.
He told The Dallas Morning News, “I don’t know what if anything I will do with it.”
Mustang had a population of 21 in 2010, per U.S. Census data.
It’s unclear what Cuban paid for Mustang; It was for sale for $4 million in 2017.
The town includes a building owned by the volunteer fire department and a run-down strip club.
