Owner Of NBA’s Dallas Mavericks Buys A Town

Dec 3, 2021 @ 9:20am

Sounds like Mark Cuban is taking after Schitt’s Creek.

The billionaire owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks has bought an entire 77-acre town in Texas, according to The Dallas Morning News.

The town is named Mustang located in Navarro County, about 55 miles south of Dallas.

Cuban reportedly bought it because a friend needed to sell it.

He told The Dallas Morning News, “I don’t know what if anything I will do with it.”

Mustang had a population of 21 in 2010, per U.S. Census data.

It’s unclear what Cuban paid for Mustang; It was for sale for $4 million in 2017.

The town includes a building owned by the volunteer fire department and a run-down strip club.

If you were ever able to buy a town, what would you call it?

