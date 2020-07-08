      Weather Alert

Owning a Dog Is Good for You, Says New Research

Jul 8, 2020 @ 4:11pm

According to new research, owning a dog is good for you both physically and mentally. Scientific Reports say that owning a dog can reduce your risk of cardiovascular disease due to physical activity while walking a dog. In addition, having a dog around can help prevent depression by increasing levels of neurochemicals in the brain linked to bonding and positivity. During the lockdown due to the pandemic, many are reaping the benefits of turning to a man’s best friend during these difficult times.

